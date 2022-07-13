The Examiner
All but one Northern mayor confirms they will run in upcoming local government elections

By Luke Miller
July 13 2022 - 6:30pm
Mayors declare intent to recontest positions in October

Launceston mayor Albert van Zetten is the only Northern Tasmainan Local government leader yet to declare his intentions ahead of October's election races.

