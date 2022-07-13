Mayors declare intent to recontest positions in October

Launceston mayor Albert van Zetten is the only Northern Tasmainan Local government leader yet to declare his intentions ahead of October's election races.
The polls will mark the first time in the state's history that voting has been made compulsory for residents.
Advertisement
Out of the nine councils that make up the North and North-East regions, almost every mayor has confirmed they will attempt to retain their positions, except for Cr van Zetten who is keeping his cards close to his chest.
Launceston's longest-serving mayor declined to answer whether or not he would recontest his position.
"I've made a decision and I'll make a statement in early August," Cr van Zetten, who was first elected mayor in 2007, said.
Acting mayor Danny Gibson was also coy on his intentions saying he would stand again, but did not specify if that would be for deputy mayor or whether he would vie for the top job.
Dorset mayor Greg Howard said he was standing for re-election, although he revealed he sometimes wondered why when he factored in the ongoing "abuse, threats, and harassment" a small section of the community allegedly direct at him and fellow councillors.
In the Northern Midlands - a council which has also received its fair share of public dissent lately - mayor Mary Knowles' reaction was of stark contrast, saying she would feel "honoured" to serve the community again.
"I would love to keep leading the elected team of councillors and trust we can work together with respect and positivity," she said.
"We have a beautiful municipality with amazing people who care for each other and don't mind working hard, particularly when it comes to volunteering."
READ MORE: Launceston Competitions reach halfway point
West Tamar mayor Christiana Holmdahl was re-elected in 2018 after claiming 72.73 per cent of votes, almost doubling her nearest challenger. She is confident the community sentiment hasn't been altered in the four years since and is eager to run again. "I'm fortunate enough to lead a really good team on council," she said.
"We've kicked a lot of goals, and instigated top-quality projects in our municipality, which I would like to see all the way through."
Across the Batman Bridge, George Town mayor and state Liberal 2021 candidate Greg Kieser said he would be contenting again due to having "unfinished business".
"We've made incredible progress in last term's aim to diversify the economy of George Town, as well as to grow our tourism and visitor economy," he said.
"We are halfway to achieving our strategic goal and I am asking for the community's support to finish what we started so we can realise the amazing potential we all know George Town has."
Cr Kieser - who claimed 55.93 per cent of votes last time around - said he was proud that despite COVID-19 causing widespread issues, the George Town community thrived.
Advertisement
"The area's population has grown at the highest rate in the state, and on top of that, we've returned three consecutive surpluses," he said.
Meander Valley mayor Wayne Johnston said he had guided the community through challenges and hoped to be given the opportunity to lead them again.
"Meander Valley is still the greatest place to live and build a life for our children and grandchildren, and I want to ensure that this will continue to be true, now and into the future," he said.
Glamorgan Spring Bay mayor Robert Young said he wasn't just standing to retain a position, but to ensure work he had done to put the council "back on the straight and narrow" wasn't undone.
"In 2020, we were handed performance improvement directions, which we have now complied with," he said.
Advertisement
"We are now in the good books, and I want to make sure it stays that way."
Break O'Day mayor Mick Tucker said he needed to run again to enable the council to have continuity, particularly as three councillors were set to retire after lengthy stints.
"We need to keep a level of knowledge within the council to take the municipality forward," he said.
"I very much love my role, am proud to be the mayor of our community, and believe I have a lot more to offer to make the area a better place."
Flinders Island mayor Annie Revie could not be contacted for comment.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.