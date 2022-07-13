A Launceston councillor has called into question the current code of conduct for local government.
Following suit of Waratah-Wynyard Council deputy mayor Dr Mary Duniam, City of Launceston councillor Krista Preece has put forward a notice of motion to request the Tasmanian Government review the current local government code of conduct.
The motion calls for a mandatory police check, criminal background supplied and current Working with Vulnerable People registration.
Cr Preece said she was in disbelief when she found out councillors were not required to have these checks.
"I've done the job over the last 12 months, I've just come into contact with so many vulnerable people going into their homes, sitting around the table, in their lounge room," she said.
"It's just really shoring up the fact that we have really strong, qualified members, putting their names forward to be candidates for the next election."
Cr Preece said the current landscape, such as the inquiry into the Launceston General Hospital, demonstrates the importance of strong leaders.
Local Government of Tasmania Association chief officer Dion Lester said LGAT has been calling on the state government to conduct a full review of the entire Code of Conduct process for a number of years.
"It is the local government sector's view that the code of conduct process should be reserved for matters of a more serious nature pertaining to breaches of governance standards, serious cultural issues, or loss of public confidence in local government," he said.
"We have a system that spends unnecessary time and resources on dealing with the trivial, while on the occasions when serious misconduct occurs, the code fails to adequately sanction the breaches."
Mr Lester said it was disappointing when instances of poor or illegal behaviour cannot be appropriately sanctioned.
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times.
