The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Launceston councillor Krista Preece put forward conduct motion

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
July 13 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CONDUCT: City of Launceston councillor Krista Preece will bring forward a motion regrading council conduct. Picture: Paul Scambler

A Launceston councillor has called into question the current code of conduct for local government.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.