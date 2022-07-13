More women will be helped as they navigate the legal system thanks to an expansion of women's legal aid.
Women seeking legal support in Northern Tasmania will now have better access with Women's Legal Service Tasmania opening in Brisbane Street.
Advertisement
This space will be dedicated to specialist family violence law advice and support, and will now have eight full time staff.
The official opening was held on Tuesday, July 12 and officiated by Attorney-General Elise Archer.
Ms Archer said family violence reforms were something "near and dear" to her and seeing the legal service expand was the fruition of that work.
"I'm really grateful for the work that's been undertaken by our legal assistance sector across Tasmania in providing free or low cost legal assistance to to vulnerable Tasmanians and Tasmanians in need," she said.
READ MORE: Launceston Competitions reach halfway point
Ms Archer said she was "very conscious" of the increased demand for women's legal services in Tasmania.
The expansion of the service was thanks to $2.5 million in funding for the women's legal service sector over five years under a national legal assistance partnership.
The service will have several full-time staff encompassing the needs of women fleeing violence. This is a result of having a trauma informed centre, according to Women's Legal Service Tasmania chief officer Yvette Cehtel.
The larger staff includes four lawyers, one being a health justice lawyer, a financial councillor, and a social worker.
"We're not just dealing with the legal issues we can help them with financial counselling to be able to manage money and it also means that we can help them with social work," Ms Cehtel said.
Ms Cehtel said it was important for the Women's Legal Service to be trauma informed due to clients often facing traumatisation through the legal process.
"If they aren't traumatised by the time they get to us, which they are, they will be once they get through the legal system," she said.
"They feel like they are not believed, and they're being asked to talk about really personal aspects of their relationship."
Advertisement
The opening was attended by Labor MP Michelle O'Bryne, McIntyre MLC Tanya Rattray, and Bass MHR Bridget Archer who have all staunchly supported the reforms and service fund increases.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.