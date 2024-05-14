The Examiner
Renewed call to end native forest logging and save endangered masked owl

Hugh Bohane
By Hugh Bohane
Updated May 14 2024 - 12:23pm, first published 12:00pm
The endangered masked owl. Picture: Scott Gelston.
The endangered masked owl. Picture: Scott Gelston.

The Bob Brown Foundation (BFF) has sent an urgent plea to Premier Rockliff to protect native forests after claiming they have found more endangered masked owl territory.

