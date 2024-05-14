Renewed call to end native forest logging and save endangered masked owl

The Bob Brown Foundation (BFF) has sent an urgent plea to Premier Rockliff to protect native forests after claiming they have found more endangered masked owl territory.
The foundation claim they have made significant masked owl findings in a proposed logging area northwest of Maydena.
Jenny Weber, Campaign Manager with the Bob Brown Foundation, said, "Endangered masked owls need Tasmania's ancient forests to remain intact.
"Premier Rockliff is responsible for the ongoing loss of their habitat as he locks in ongoing native forest logging," Ms Weber said.
The Bob Brown Foundation recently made significant findings on masked owls in a threatened logging area in the Florentine Valley.
It has urged the Premier to save the remaining native forests due to endangered species relying on them.
"Our Foundation has embarked on a new era of scientific inquiry into the threatened forests of Tasmania focusing on the decline of masked owls due to logging, " Ms Weber said.
After their masked owl federal court win against the former Federal Environment Minister Ley, the Bob Brown Foundation secured a temporary reprieve for the owl's habitat from MMG's proposed takayna tailings dam that still has no approval to proceed.
"We knew we had to defend the masked owls across the threatened forests of our island," said Ms Weber.
"We have gathered scientific evidence of a pair of masked owls in forests imminently threatened by logging in the Florentine Valley and are calling for the forest's protection and immediate removal from the logging schedule," she said.
These forests are adjacent to the Franklin-Gordon Wild Rivers National Park, contiguous and intact, old wet eucalyptus forest with an ancient rainforest understory.
"They should not be on any plans for logging nor in the dangerous hands of Forestry Tasmania."
Ms Weber claimed the significance of their evidence is that "the masked owl has been consistently recorded in this proposed logging coupe since September 2022.
"With frequent calls observed around dusk and dawn, suggesting the presence of a nest and or roost site."
The campaign manager said, "The masked owls were heard calling in this forest almost every survey night, which is extremely rare and underscores that this forest is an essential part of their territory that they can't afford to lose".
According to the campaign manager, the masked owl is only one of many species pushed to extinction by Forestry Tasmania.
"We also have photographic evidence of the endangered Tasmanian devil and the spotted-tailed quoll, proving this forest is a critical habitat for endangered wildlife, not a logging site, and machines need to stay away from it.
"This proposed logging will remove a fragile remnant of wildlife-rich ancient forests in a landscape that has suffered the rampant destructive clear-felling carried out by Forestry Tasmania over decades.
"Endangered masked owls and many other species can't survive the loss of more forests in this region.
"Premier Rockliff has the power to end the logging and protect the forests for the sake of masked owls, devils and quolls that are on the path to extinction," Ms Weber said.
Eric Abetz, Minister for Business, Industry and Resources, said, "As the BBF well knows, feedback regarding forestry activities can be made directly to Tasmania's independent forest practices regulator, the Forest Practices Authority.
"BBF's continued attempts to grab a headline say it all.
"They will stop at nothing to end our sustainable native forestry sector and the many regional Tasmanian jobs it supports," Mr Abetz said.
