UTAS library at Inveresk named best in the country at awards in Adelaide

The Inveresk library has been recognised as one of the best in the country.
The University of Tasmania [UTAS] library was named the winner of the academic library category at The Australian Library and Information Association Library Design Awards in Adelaide on Wednesday, May 8.
As a stand-out entry, the building was celebrated for its non traditional approach as a lively and collaborative hub for learning.
Director curatorial and cultural collections, and acting university librarian Caine Chennatt, said the building was designed by 150 people across the community, including disability support groups and local aboriginal elders.
"While the award is great for UTAS, it's an award that so many people can feel proud of," Mr Chennatt said.
Mr Chennatt said the library showcased the future of libraries - bringing together the community alongside students and staff.
"Out of all the libraries that UTAS has, Inveresk is the pinnacle of this," he said.
Since the building launched in 2022, the library welcomed community members to use the space - not just enrolled students.
"You walk in and you see community members who aren't enrolled at UTAS - they're just there because the space is lovely and they can be a part of it - they're welcome to be a part of it," he said.
"That's what is distinctive about the library compared to other libraries in the academic context."
Mr Chennatt said the library focused on belonging for "people who generally look at universities and think 'that's not for me'."
"The library is not meant to be a sales pitch for anything," he said.
"Except creating an environment where anyone can see themselves feeling comfortable."
Mr Chennatt said the arts program at Inveresk spoke to this.
"We have artists from all walks of life, with different backgrounds and cultures," he said.
