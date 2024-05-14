Open letter to Parliament calls on MPs to 'take real climate action'

Twenty Tasmanian environment and climate groups have come together in an open letter to Parliament.
The 300-word piece called on the state's 35 MPs to "take real climate action" as the lower house resumes on May 14.
The letter was signed by several big names in the conservation field, with the likes of Keep Tassie Wild, the Bob Brown Foundation, the Tasmanian Climate Collective and the Wilderness Society all lending their support.
Tasmanian Conservation Trust campaigner Rachel Hay said the state's climate was already changing.
"We know that it's only going to get worse. Our people and island are under threat," she said.
"The Tasmanian government is lagging behind on climate action. Delay and dismissal have become the new denial."
The open letter claims that the state leadership has failed to release an overdue transport sector emissions reduction plan while committing to more native forest logging.
Concerns were raised that further deforestation would kill any chance for Tasmania to meet its 'net zero by 2030' goal, legislated in the state's Climate Change Act.
"As Parliament resumes, our politicians must listen to the Tasmanian people and take real climate action," Ms Hay said.
"We need plans and targets for real emissions reductions across sectors, and an end to the logging of our carbon-rich native forests."
The Tasmanian Conservation Trust criticised the Liberal government back in April when the position of Minister for Climate Change was dropped from its cabinet after the state election.
One month on, the letter called on the government once again over the belief that it couldn't follow through on its promises without a dedicated minister.
"How will the Tasmanian government deliver the overdue Transport Emissions Reduction Plan, plus the five other emission reductions plans, and review of the Climate Change Act, all required under law by the end of the year, without a Minister for Climate Change?" the letter asked.
Braddon MP Roger Jaensch was the Minister for Environment and Climate Change prior to the state election, when Nick Duigan took on the 'Environment' role while climate change was dropped from the title.
Mr Duigan said the issue was still of primary concern.
"This government remains firmly committed to addressing the challenges and opportunities around climate change and to building the Tasmanian circular economy," he said.
"The climate change portfolio is part of 'Environment' and will continue to receive the same attention as it has in the past."
The Legislative Council member added that Emissions Reductions and Resilience sector plans would be released for public comment in the coming months.
"Our government has made its priorities very clear through Tasmania's Climate Change Action Plan 2023-25 which includes practical actions that will improve information and knowledge about climate change, reduce emissions and build resilience," Mr Duigan said.
