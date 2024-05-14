The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Labor's Michelle O'Byrne officially new House of Assembly speaker

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated May 14 2024 - 1:05pm, first published 10:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michelle O'Byrne has been in state parliament since 2006 and is said to be highly qualified to take the speaker position in the House of Assembly.
Michelle O'Byrne has been in state parliament since 2006 and is said to be highly qualified to take the speaker position in the House of Assembly.

Long-serving member of state parliament and former government minister, Michelle O'Byrne, will occupy the speaker's chair in the House of Assembly over this term of parliament.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.