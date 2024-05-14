Labor's Michelle O'Byrne officially new House of Assembly speaker

Long-serving member of state parliament and former government minister, Michelle O'Byrne, will occupy the speaker's chair in the House of Assembly over this term of parliament.
Ms O'Byrne was elected to the position unopposed after the lower house's three Jacqui Lambie Network members declared their support for Labor's nomination to the role.
This led to Premier Jeremy Rockliff to announce that there will be no nomination from the Liberals, which leading up until Tuesday was Lyons MHA Mark Shelton who had been in the position since 2021.
As of the start of this week, Labor, the Greens, and independent David O'Byrne were in support of Ms O'Byrne's nomination, which meant only two more supporters were needed.
In a statement released on Tuesday morning, the JLN said its three House of Assembly members also back Ms O'Byrne.
"Michelle O'Byrne is highly qualified for this role and the JLN Members believe that she will deliver rigour and discipline to the proceedings of the house," it said.
Mr Rockliff released a statement shortly after the JLN's position was publicly revealed to say the party would not nominate a candidate for speaker.
"It is the Tasmanian government's intention for this parliament to be as collaborative and constructive as possible, avoiding unnecessary division and dissent," he said.
"Accordingly, we have listened to the will of the members and the parliamentary Liberal Party has decided not to contest the speakership on the floor of the house."
