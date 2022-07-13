This year's Festival of Voices event is coming to a close, but not without the final event on the program seeing national and local voices join together.
The concert, held on Tuesday night at St John Anglican Church, was a celebration of both national and local talent, with The Australian Voices joining with Launceston choir group Vox Harmony.
The Australian Voices are a national choir made up of young adults and are promoters of Australian choral music with an a cappella style.
Conductor and artistic director of The Australian Voices John Rotar said that it was an honour to perform in Tasmania.
"We are largely Brisbane based but we have members from all around the country," he said.
"There is some amazing choral work happening in Launceston and it's been a pleasure to perform here with such amazing local talent."
Director of Vox Harmony Denise Sam said that it was an incredible and memorable opportunity.
"We have been involved in the Festival of Voices since it's inception and we travelled to Hobart every year," she said.
"It's wonderful to be a part of the festival in our hometown of Launceston."
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
