The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Tuesday afternoon saw solo and group dance performances

Nikita McGuire
By Nikita McGuire
July 13 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Princess Theatre has been the home of the annual Launceston Competitions since 1902 and this year is no different, with hundreds of performers having already hit the stage.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nikita McGuire

Nikita McGuire

Journalist

Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.