The Princess Theatre has been the home of the annual Launceston Competitions since 1902 and this year is no different, with hundreds of performers having already hit the stage.
The dancing portion of the Launceston Competitions have reached the halfway point, with this Saturday to be the last day of competing.
Launceston Competitions secretary Margaret East was thrilled with the community's response to the competitions returning.
"We had quite a bit of solo work on Tuesday," she said.
"We had national solo, jazz solos and tap solos and we also had a contemporary modern lyrical group, which the adjudicator must have been impressed with as they gave first, second and third and then every other group in the section received a highly commended.
"We have had a fairly full theatre with lots of people coming in and out during the day. Looking over the balcony a couple of times it seemed fairly full.
The performances will run from July 8 until July 16, and will be adjudicated by Jeff McCormack.
"Wednesday will feature a mixed program we have some solo and duo work and then in the afternoon there is an under 10 jazz group," Ms East said.
"The programs are fairly varied, we have a little bit of everything on every day. The champion tap sections will be on Wednesday night.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
