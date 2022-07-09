The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Feminist rage on display in Tasmanian author's new book

IB
By Isabel Bird
July 9 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasmanian author Meg Bignell was writing her latest novel The Angry Women's Choir at a time when Grace Tame was on the national stage. 'She is visibly, viscerally furious...I went to the same school where Grace was abused, my daughters go there, so it just feels very close to the bone'.

Tasmanian author Meg Bignell says when she wrote her latest book she was "seriously angry" about the state of play for women.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IB

Isabel Bird

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.