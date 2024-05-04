The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

First time Agfest dog trials competitor 'extremely happy' with result

Aaron Smith
By Aaron Smith
Updated May 4 2024 - 4:40pm, first published 4:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Hirst with his border collie Fletcher after competing at the sheep dog trials at Agfest. Picture by Paul Scambler
Mark Hirst with his border collie Fletcher after competing at the sheep dog trials at Agfest. Picture by Paul Scambler

There were some new faces at Agfest's sheep dog trials this year, but you wouldn't know it judging by their performance.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aaron Smith

Aaron Smith

Journalist / Videographer

Council and regional development reporter at The Examiner. Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au for enquiries or send me a message on social media.

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.