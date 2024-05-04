First time Agfest dog trials competitor 'extremely happy' with result

There were some new faces at Agfest's sheep dog trials this year, but you wouldn't know it judging by their performance.
Fletcher the border collie put on an impressive display this Saturday, effortlessly commanding three sheep around the showgrounds.
Owner Mark Hirst said he couldn't have asked more of his dog.
"He performed very well, they were pretty tough sheep," he said.
"It would've been nice to get them through a bit quicker so we could get to the pen, but I'm extremely happy with how he worked."
Having taken care of Fletcher since he was a pup, the Gunns Plains man said countless hours of work went into developing his herding skills.
"There's intense training when they're younger but he does quite a lot of farm work and a bit of work around shearing sheds, so there's a lot of on-the-job training as well," he said.
"He'd do quite well (without instruction) but you've still got to put the dog in the right position to get the sheep through the obstacles.
"There is a little bit involved with the handler, but to be honest, it's a lot about the dog."
While the sheep shearer has been running trials with Fletcher for the past two years, he said performing for dozens of people remained "a little bit" daunting.
"But once you're out there, your focus comes off the crowd and onto the dog and the sheep," he said.
Although their efforts weren't enough to secure a win, Mr Hirst said the duo would run as many trials as possible in the lead-up to Agfest next year.
"I've definitely learnt a lot. The dog has as well," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.