Darren Fairbrother asked about future on Waratah-Wynyard Council

Sandy Powell
By Sandy Powell
Updated July 8 2022 - 1:58am, first published 1:18am
Darren Fairbrother.

A disgraced North-West councillor has refused to say whether he will resign amid the fallout of being convicted of a criminal offence and placed on the sex offender registry.

Senior Reporter

Court and crime reporter covering the West and North-West of Tasmania for the Advocate.

