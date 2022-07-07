Teams are set to endure a game of snakes and ladders this weekend with the round delivering several fixtures which could see a shake-up of ladder positions.
After a fast start to the season, Hillwood have dropped their past four games to be left in fifth spot on percentage with South Launceston and Scottsdale nipping at their tail.
Advertisement
With the race for finals heating up, Hillwood coach Jake Pearce believes a return to team-first football will bring the result the Sharks are seeking against Bridgenorth.
"I think we've hit a bit of a slump at the moment ... we're just trying to play an individual brand of football and it just goes to show that team football always wins games," he said.
"I know that our best football can match it with any side so if we bring our best football we'll be tough to beat."
The Sharks will miss winger Isaac Thompson through injury for the fixture.
"Isaac is a guy that plays his role better than anyone, with him going down we lack a lot of leadership on the ground because just as much as his ability, his leadership is massive ... but it's an opportunity for someone to step up," Pearce said.
IN OTHER NEWS: Skipper praises Tolo's debut, speaks of her impact on team
The Parrots are seeking to upset the visitors after the Sharks bested them in round four. Bridgenorth coach Philip Lethborg is eager to see his side execute the fundamentals in search of their third win.
"I think this week we're hopefully getting a few players back ... so hopefully we're putting one of our better sides on the ground for the year," he said.
"Last time, they worked harder than us and were more consistent so we've got to bring our style of play with consistent effort for the whole game.
"We're looking forward to the challenge of it and while we haven't had as successful year as we would have wanted but the boys are still invested and ready to go."
Scottsdale are a threat to Hillwood's hold on the fifth spot with the Magpies sitting a game behind the Sharks and Bulldogs entering the round.
Their chances of joining the Sharks and Bulldogs on 20 points, if results fall their way, will be tested against George Town, who have won eight of their last nine games.
The Saints will be eager to repeat their round two outcome over the Magpies as they need to consolidate third spot with fourth-placed Longford on the bye this weekend.
South Launceston and Rocherlea's fixture will also have ladder implications as the Bulldogs look to leap into the top five while the Tigers aim to consolidate second place in hopes of a double chance in finals.
"Each game going forward from now on is pretty important especially if you want to consolidate yourself in the top three and get the double chance but nothing is guaranteed at the moment," Rocherlea's Josh Ponting said.
Advertisement
"We're always confident but we're wary of what South can produce on their home deck, they've got a good mix of young kids and experience and they need to win this game so we're looking forward to the contest."
Anthony Taylor is hoping last season's grand finalists can repeat the brand of football which saw them control the second half against Bracknell last weekend.
"We had moments in that second half where I thought we played some good footy and this week provides an opportunity to come out and see if we learnt anything from last week," he said.
"It's about stringing it together for longer periods but mostly we need to eliminate the opposition's ability to score against us when we aren't playing the way we want to.
"When we play our brand well, it's good enough but it's a matter of doing it for longer if we want to beat those better teams."
Bracknell are headed to Deloraine as the ladder-leaders look to continue their supremacy at the top of the tables against an improving Roos in search of their first win of the season.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.