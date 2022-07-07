The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

NTFA: South Launceston, Scottsdale aim for top five as premier division finals loom

Adam Daunt
By Adam Daunt
Updated July 7 2022 - 7:41am, first published 7:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
INJURED: Isaac Thompson, who played for the NTFA representative side this season, is out with injury for Hillwood. Picture: Phillip Biggs

Teams are set to endure a game of snakes and ladders this weekend with the round delivering several fixtures which could see a shake-up of ladder positions.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Daunt

Adam Daunt

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.