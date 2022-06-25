Longford exorcised their Youngtown Oval demons after grinding out a valiant win against South Launceston 9.6 (60) to 7.4 (46).
The Bulldogs controlled proceedings for the majority of the game in front of their home fans as they led at the first three changes to look on-course for an impressive victory.
The Tigers struck early in the fourth term with the first two goals of the term before the Bulldogs scored one on the break to draw the margin back to two points.
A goal from a free-kick left South Launceston fans up in arms with 14 minutes played before a Longford snap from a goal-mouth scramble after 21 minutes iced the game for the Tigers.
"To our boys' credit, they fought out a gutsy win which in years gone by, they might have lost that one and in previous games at Youngtown we would have lost those games," he said.
"It was really good for the group to take a step forward and win."
Thorp praised his young brigade with Jesse Shepheard enjoying a win in his first senior game.
"Young Ollie Chugg and young Kobe Moore, Jesse Shepheard played his first senior game today, guys that probably go under the radar of opposition teams were fantastic," he said.
"Joel Lloyd played on Bart McCulloch and Bart's an experienced player, for a kid to play on him is brilliant for us."
Scottsdale kept in touch with the finals pack after the Magpies secured a solid victory over Hillwood 9.7 (61) to 4.12 (36).
The Magpies broke their three-game losing streak in style after they marched to a 26-point lead at the first break. The Sharks missed some key opportunities in the second term which would have tightened up the game at the main break but Scottsdale held their nerve to record their fourth win of the season.
Mitchell Bennett was best on ground for Scottsdale alongside Ethan Petterwood and Jacob Singline. Chev Deacon, Kyle Lanham and Joe Robinson kicked two goals each.
Hamish Leedham, Alistair Taylor and Isaac Thompson all featured in the best players for Hillwood while Ben Hyatt led their goal-kicking with two.
George Town triumphed in after taking advantage of the scoring end in their game against Rocherlea to win 8.11 (59) to 5.6 (36).
The Saints took advantage of the conditions with four goals in the second and fourth terms to come home strong for the win after facing a five-point deficit entering the final quarter.
Alex Spicer, Shane Baker and Sam Cooke all featured in the best players for George Town with Baker, Zach Burt and Zane Allen kicked two goals apiece.
Josh Ponting, Dakota Bannister and Luke Richards were all in the best players for Rocherlea while Andrew Cox-Goodyer, Ponting, Adam Etchell, Cody Weedon and Bailey Wells kicked a goal apiece.
Bracknell moved a game clear on top of the table after they accounted for Bridgenorth 12.9 (87) to 5.7 (37) for the second time this season.
The usual suspects were at the forefront as Corry Goodluck kicked five goals and Matthew Dennis ended the day with four.
"Second quarter was the quarter we turned it on against the wind, we worked really hard and we knew they had the wind and they were going to set up for it, so we hard to pressure them," Goodluck said.
"We had to play a different brand of footy and work harder and kept them scoreless in the second term which was good."
Ollie McFarlane marked his senior debut with a win while emerging talent Braidon Pearn was recognised as one of the best players on the ground.
"I thought that was one of [Pearn's] better games that he played, kicked a couple of goals and they were important goals too," Goodluck said.
For the Parrots, Rohan Sergeant kicked a goal and was their best player.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
