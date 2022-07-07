Scottsdale has another great opportunity to showcase their improvement on Saturday with a battle against Old Launcestonians at Invermay Park at 4pm.
While the fifth-ranked Magpies have only recorded two wins, they haven't let any side get too far ahead of them this season.
Advertisement
Last weekend was a case in point.
They didn't score but kept ladder leader Launceston to 30 points.
It was an effort which pleasantly surprised playing-coach Mikayla Binns, who mentored Launceston to premiership success last year.
"We went out there with the mentality that we had nothing to lose," she said.
"They are beating teams by a lot and we knew we were up against a really hard team. So we just went out there, went really hard and focused on a lot of match-ups.
"Obviously, I've got that inside knowledge of most of the players at Launnie so I was able to match up my players to their stronger ones which helped."
The Pies will take a similar approach to third-placed OLs as they chase down a finals spot. They are four points short of fourth-ranked Bridgenorth.
"We'll just treat it the same as how we went into Launceston, we really have nothing to lose," Binns said.
"If we win a couple games, we look forward to finals but we'll go out there and play attacking and just get those match ups right again. I think that worked really well last week so we'll try that again."
READ MORE: Major boosts keep coming for McSweyn
Binns can see where her side could further improve.
"We're working together as a team but I still don't think we're playing four quarters of footy which is not getting us up with the level of the top four," Binns said.
"Our fitness is really good. I think we kept up with Launnie in that sense as well. Just our competitiveness to go hard at the ball, I think is a really strong point of Scottsdale."
A 39-point round 11 home victory over Hillwood was a highlight of this season.
What worked well?
"It sounds silly but probably the bigger ground for us," Binns said.
"I think Hillwood go really well on a smaller ground so that's where it was competitive the last two times.
Advertisement
"But Scottsdale is a bigger ground and we just were able to use that whole space and run them out with probably just a bit better skill and execution at goal."
Finding avenues to goal has been Scottsdale's challenge this year.
They got two goals each from Binns, Rebecca Irwin and Eboney Westwood against the Sharks.
"Rebecca is a ruck so she goes from ruck to forward line and has been playing out most of the four quarters," she said.
"She's really stepped up this year. Eboney Westwood's from St Helens and she's new to football. She's going really well considering her lack of experience.
"She's mainly been playing wing. She's doing really well to push up in the forward line and defend as well."
Advertisement
Ellen Simons, who has featured in the best five times this year, has also contributed well for the Pies.
"She's improved out of sight and I think more knowledge will help her along the way as well," Binns said.
"She has been a really, really good one. Keeley Lester has also been really good in the backline. I think our whole backline has been really good."
The second versus first Old Scotch, Launceston match at NTCA Ground will be one to watch on Saturday.
Bridgenorth have a must-win game against Hillwood at Parrot Park.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.