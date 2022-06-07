Bracknell's Matty Dennis has wrestled back the MVP lead from Jordan Cousens and Isaac Thompson in the NTFA premier division.
Dennis has gone two votes clear after his impressive performance against Scottsdale on Saturday.
Advertisement
Zoe Bourne's seven-vote lead was shortened to three after Launceston's Jenna Griffiths and Old Launcestonians' Jessica Jamieson earned big votes in NTFAW premier.
East Coast's Chris Novy didn't poll this week but maintained his one-vote advantage over Charlie Eastoe in NTFA division one.
NTFAW division one gun Aprille Crooks is another who retained her lead.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.