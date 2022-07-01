A new animated film documenting Maori/Pasifika astronomy and science will be unveiled this weekend at QVMAG's Planetarium.
Nga Tohunga Whakatere follows Maori teenager and budding scientist Moko as she steps into the shoes of her Pacific ancestors and their waka hourua (voyaging canoes) to chart a star-course to Aotearoa New Zealand.
Along the way, the intrepid traveller meets Maori waka voyagers, and crosses cultures with Captain Cook and the Dutch explorer Abel Tasman to explore the traditions, science, and culture behind following the stars.
QVMAG Planetarium officer Chris Arkless said the story was about how different cultures are all connected through the sky above us.
"We're all different cultures using the same stars and the same groupings of stars to achieve the same end," Mr Arkless said.
"It really helps remind us that we're all under the one sky, on the same planet and we have to look after it".
Creative producer Haritina Mogosanu said studying the stars had opened the door to amazing scientific and cultural achievements.
"Our message to our tamariki (children) is; learn your science and be our explorers for the future," Mr Mogosanu said.
Mr Arkless said the film - coming off the back of a global screening run across Australia, New Zealand, Holland and Sweden - would be screened weekly, with a Q&A session with an astronomer after each screening.
The 30-minute film, directed by New Zealand director Lala Rolls, was produced in close collaboration with tikanga, cultural and navigational expertise. Bookings can be made at the QVMAG Eventbrite website.
