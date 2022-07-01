The Examiner
The Launceston QVMAG Planetarium will premier a new animated film exploring Maori astronomy this weekend

Clancy Balen
By Clancy Balen
July 1 2022 - 9:00pm
QVMAG Planetarium officer Chris Arkless with a still from the new film Nga Tohunga Whakatere - The Navigators. Picture: Phillip Biggs

A new animated film documenting Maori/Pasifika astronomy and science will be unveiled this weekend at QVMAG's Planetarium.

