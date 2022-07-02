Three generations will be represented at the weekend for a celebration of all things tartan.
Launceston's Civic Square will be a sea of tartan on Sunday, as the first ever International Tartan Day celebrations are held.
The event will include highland dancers, the St Andrew's Caledonian Pipe Band of Launceston, the Tas Police Pipe Band and the City of Launceston RSL Band.
Retired drummer and life member of St Andrew's Colin Potter, his son Pipe Major David Potter and David's son, learner piper at St Patrick's College Thomas Potter, will perform together.
Mr Potter is coming out of retirement for the massed bands on Tartan Day and is looking forward to playing again, while learner piper Thomas said he was excited to be a part of his first massed band event.
Band co-ordinator Peter Scales said clan tartans dated back to the Jacobite rebellion in 1745, with the British Parliament banning tartan and the use of highland dress until 1782.
"Today, tartan is popular all around the world, with many Scots migrating to different parts of the world, particularly here in Tasmania," he said.
"Tasmanian pipe bands have been around since 1933, with St Andrew's being the eldest."
Tartan Day is being held from 1-4pm at Civic Square on Sunday, July 3, with refreshments and food also on offer.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas or any stories in the Arts and Events area, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
