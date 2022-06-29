Tasmania will become the official partner of the United States Australian Football League for its 2022 season and 25th anniversary.
The name of the state is set to be imprinted on the football used during matches.
The competition is the governing body for Australian rules football in the United States.
It features 48 clubs, fielding more than 2000 players across both the US men's and women's competitions, after growing 25 per cent over the past five years.
USAFL Executive Director Doren James said, with Tasmania's support, the competition's organisers aimed to strengthen their business and government relationships to further develop Australian Rules Football in the US for the next 25 years and beyond.
Premier Jeremey Rockliff said the partnership came at a cost of $20,000 for the state government.
He said the agreement was a first for any Australian state or territory and believed it would provide a natural opportunity to reach new consumers and markets in the US, while exposing Tasmania's products to overseas audiences on popular channels including ESPN.
"The United States is a key trading partner of Tasmania, particularly in those areas of beef, wine, and seafood, and we have recently appointed a trade advocate there as well," he said. "This is a trade opportunity, and trade between Tasmania and the United States is about $290 million per year."
Mr Rockliff welcomed participants from the USAFL, as well as those tuning in to watch the competition, to visit Tasmania.
Brand Tasmania Chief Executive Todd Babiak, who moved to Tasmania from the US, said he knew from experience how hard it was to gain the attention of North American audiences.
"Sport is a way to get into the American heart," he said.
"This really is a platform for us, and we know Tasmania is not for everyone, but for some people, it's exactly what they're looking for, and this gives us a storytelling opportunity to build a bit of a campaign around this."
A similar sentiment was echoed by Wine Tasmania's chief executive Sheralee Davies, who said the US was Tasmania's second most important wine export market.
"It's growing very, very quickly, and over the past year up until March we sold about 180,000 bottles of Tasmanian wine in the US, most of which was sparkling wine," she said.
"Perhaps, more importantly, we're getting more than four times the average per bottle than the rest of Australian wines being sold in the US market."
"This partnership is a powerful way to help us get cut-through in the US market, which is normally difficult."
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au
