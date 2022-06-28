Launceston will host its first male domestic one-day game since 2009 this season as Tasmania face Victoria at UTAS Stadium.
It will be the venue's first men's domestic contest, with the NTCA Ground previously hosting matches, and will be held on October 26, with Cricket Australia releasing its annual fixtures on Wednesday morning.
The December 2009 contest saw Tasmania defeat New South Wales by three wickets, with Launceston-born George Bailey named man of the match for an unbeaten 74.
In what could be a good omen for their Launceston return, the Tigers would go on to win what was then known as the Ford Ranger Cup later that year.
City of Launceston mayor Albert Van Zetten was among those happy to see domestic cricket return to the North.
"We are delighted with the announcement this morning by Cricket Australia that a domestic one-day match will be played in Launceston in October between Tasmania and Victoria," he said.
"This will be the first time we've hosted a domestic one-day game in Launceston since December 2009 and builds on the fantastic work our staff have undertaken over recent years to secure women's and men's Big Bash games at University of Tasmania Stadium.
"The council holds regular discussions with Cricket Tasmania around content and scheduling at the stadium, which we believe is the best playing surface in the country.
"It's also a wonderful outcome for local cricket fans who would normally have to travel to Hobart to watch a game such as this, which can often be difficult if it's a midweek fixture as this one is."
The 2022-23 season will also mark the first time since 2019 that a full season of domestic cricket has been played with a 31-game Sheffield Shield season, 22-game one-day season and an expanded 43-game WNCL season locked in.
Cricket Australia's head of cricket operations and scheduling Peter Roach was pleased to announce a full schedule.
"A full WNCL season with two matches against each opponent is a logical step and provides greater opportunities for our emerging women's cricketers to play alongside our world-leading Australian players.
"Maintaining the strength of our domestic competitions is a priority for Australian cricket and it's brilliant to see so much elite cricket being played this summer.
"We look forward to the beginning of our domestic season on September 23."
Launceston's involvement may increase with two Tasmanian women's matches in December without a designated venue.
WNCL
Oct 4: Victoria v Tasmania, Junction Oval
Oct 6: Victoria v Tasmania, Junction Oval
Dec 18: Tasmania v New South Wales, TBC
Dec 20: Tasmania v New South Wales, TBC
Jan 4: Queensland v Tasmania, Allan Border Field
Jan 6: Queensland v Tasmania, Allan Border Field
Jan 19: ACT v Tasmania, TBC
Jan 21: ACT v Tasmania, TBC
Feb 6: Tasmania v South Australia, Bellerive Oval
Feb 8: Tasmania v South Australia, Bellerive Oval
Feb 14: Tasmania v Western Australia, Bellerive Oval
Feb 16: Tasmania v Western Australia, Bellerive Oval
Sheffield Shield
Oct 6 - 9: Queensland v Tasmania, Allan Border Field
Oct 16 - 19: South Australia v Tasmania, Adelaide Oval
Oct 29 - Nov 1: Tasmania v Victoria, Bellerive Oval
Nov 12 - 15: Tasmania v New South Wales, Bellerive Oval
Nov 24 - 27: Victoria v Tasmania, MCG
Dec 1 - 4: Tasmania v South Australia, Bellerive Oval
Feb 11 - 14: New South Wales v Tasmania, SCG
Feb 21 - 24: Tasmania v Western Australia, Bellerive Oval
Mar 2 - 5: Western Australia v Tasmania, WACA Ground
Mar 14 - 17: Tasmania v Queensland, Bellerive Oval
One-day Cup
Sep 28: South Australia v Tasmania, Allan Border Field (D/N)
Sep 30: Queensland v Tasmania, Allan Border Field (D/N)
Oct 21: South Australia v Tasmania, Adelaide Oval
Oct 26: Tasmania v Victoria, UTAS Stadium
Nov 17: Tasmania v New South Wales, Bellerive Oval
Feb 16: New South Wales v Tasmania, North Sydney Oval (D/N)
Feb 26: Tasmania v Western Australia, Bellerive Oval
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
