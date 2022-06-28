The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Updated

UTAS Stadium to host Tasmania and Victoria in one-day cup action

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated June 29 2022 - 3:05am, first published June 28 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasmania walk off the NTCA Ground after their last one-day game in Launceston in 2008.

Launceston will host its first male domestic one-day game since 2009 this season as Tasmania face Victoria at UTAS Stadium.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.