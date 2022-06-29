Census shows social housing increase nowhere near meeting demand

The Examiner
Tasmanian social housing increase nowhere near meeting demand growth, census numbers show

Sean Ford
By Sean Ford
Updated June 29 2022 - 1:37am, first published 1:35am
Tasmanian households renting public and community housing increased by a net 517 between 2016 and 2021, not nearly enough to cope with a surge in demand.

