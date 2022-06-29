A new initiative to encourage young readers has been launched, with both parents and children to benefit.
The Passport to Learning program works like a loyalty card, where each child, aged between one and four can have their own passport and collect stickers when attending sessions.
When they have ten stickers in their passport they can choose a free picture book, and the adult/carer receives a free coffee card for Banjo's.
Library services coordinator Alice Imlach said the initiative was great for the literacy development of children.
"Reading and sharing books with very young children helps develop emergent literacy skills including vocabulary and oral language, story comprehension, sound awareness, alphabet and number knowledge," she said.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas or any stories in the Arts and Events area, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
