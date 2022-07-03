The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

New developments surrounding Princes Square to transform city

Joshua Peach
By Joshua Peach
July 3 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A slew of new developments surrounding Princes Square in Launceston's CBD are set to transform the city square.

A slew of new developments surrounding Princes Square in Launceston's CBD are set to transform the city square.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Peach

Joshua Peach

Journalist

Got a story tip? Email me on joshua.peach@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.