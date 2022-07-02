Get up! Stand up! Show up! is the theme of NAIDOC week this year, and members of the local Indigenous community are asking all Australians to take part in a number of events happening throughout the week.
Rebecca Digney, manager of the Aboriginal Land Council of Tasmania said the never ending fight for rights and recognition was still continuing.
Advertisement
"We've had to fight for land rights, we've had to fight for funding, we've had to fight for recognition, we've had to fight for everything that we've achieved," Ms Digney said.
"It has been about standing up, showing up, fighting, basically protesting, taking to the streets, sitting on land, taking direct action.
"One thing that is really strong within the Aboriginal community in Tasmania is the sense of community.
"Everything that we've achieved as a people has been achieved through community action, we're a really strong community.
"Rights have not just been given to the Aboriginal community freely, it's always come after a very long, protracted battle and political action of some sort and I guess this NAIDOC theme is in recognition of that," she said.
Lynne and Di Spotswood said the theme of NAIDOC week was about showing the rest of the community what Indigenous people are all about, which is caring for country and connections to community and keeping them strong.
"I hope everyone enjoys NAIDOC week because it is a week of celebrations but it's also time for politicians to look at the Aboriginal community and say "let's do something positive," Lynne Spotswood said.
Ms Spotswood said it was important to promote NAIDOC week, and was hoping members of the Launceston community would be participating in some of the activities throughout the week.
A number of NAIDOC events will be taking place throughout the week, with the first event, a flag raising happening at 11am in the Brisbane Street mall on Monday.
The ceremony will include speeches, youth dance group performance, banner making, displays and activities with lunch provided by the Tasmanian Aboriginal Council afterwards.
READ MORE: Loan scheme boon for new home buyers
On Tuesday, a Tamar cultural field trip will be taking place where locals can visit Aboriginal sites to learn about the lives of the old fellas.
On Wednesday, a movie screening of "88", a documentary about the year 1988 when 30,000 people marched for Aboriginal rights in Sydney.
A chess tournament at 2pm, followed by a kids disco from 5pm-6.30pm will also be taking place on Wednesday.
On Thursday a range of cultural activities will be in place for children cultural day and will occur between 11am-1pm.
Advertisement
READ MORE: Dads want more paid work leave
NAIDOC week activities in Launceston will conclude on Friday with a NAIDOC Ball at the Boathouse in Invermay at 7pm.
Get Up! Stand Up! Show Up! was created to advocate for systemic change.
For more information about the events, contact the Tasmanian Aboriginal Council on 6332 38 00 or 1800 132 260.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.