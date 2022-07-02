The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Eyes on Tasmania as energy crisis bites

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
July 2 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
REWIRED: Tasmania's Marinus Link is one of five projects that could help the country transition away from coal. SOURCE: AEMO

It's 2050, and the air vibrates with the rumble of hydrogen-powered buses and the pulse of factories running on solar, wind and hydro electricity.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.