The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Council criticises spending speculation

Luke Miller
By Luke Miller
July 2 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Council criticises spending speculation

Representatives of the Northern Midlands council have hit back at claims they have gone over budget on two redevelopment projects.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke Miller

Luke Miller

Journalist

I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.