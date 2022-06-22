North Melbourne and SPEAK UP! Stay ChatTY have joined forces to spread awareness of mental health.
Before the Kangaroos meet Adelaide at Bellerive Oval on Sunday, SPEAK UP! Stay ChatTY founder Mitch McPherson will meet with the playing group and tell the charity's story.
"It's a fantastic opportunity for us to be working with an AFL team," he said.
"We've put in so much work over nine and a half years and to be recognised by an organisation like them is really fantastic for our team.
"There's so much movement in the mental health world at AFL level and for North Melbourne to recognise that they want to continue playing a part in that change is fantastic, so for us it's a great opportunity."
Both the Kangaroos and SPEAK UP! Stay ChatTY are hoping that spectators wear shorts at the ground's iconic hill following the organisation's annual shorts day, which encourages people to brave the cold and brave the conversation of mental health.
North Melbourne's Aaron Pidgeon, who was previously Netball Tasmania's chief executive, spoke highly of the new partnership
"Obviously the club recognises the importance of mental health and mental health awareness in the community," he said.
"As a Tasmanian myself, Speak Up, Stay ChatTY! are a prominent brand in the community, a strong advocate for mental health and educator for mental health.
"With the Tasmanian partnership with North Melbourne, they seemed like a perfect partner to join with to raise awareness of a really important issue within our society."
Sunday will mark the 30th time that North Melbourne have played at Bellerive Oval, boasting a 17-1-11 win-draw-loss record at the venue.
They return from the bye to face the Crows, with Hugh Greenwood the sole Tasmanian to play in their round-13 game, with Tarryn Thomas looking to get back into the side after being dropped.
