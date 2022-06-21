Launceston's Casey Lockett will get the chance to add another Australian title to his resume early next month.
The 22-year-old is fighting under K1 kickboxing rules in Melbourne on July 3, taking on Nasar Kassab for the 76kg IKBF Australian title.
When asked what the rules for the discipline were, Lockett had a pretty simple answer.
"It's pretty much just kicking, punching and kneeing - full strikes to the head all over the body," he said.
Nicknamed "Wombat", Lockett takes on "Mr Hollywood" at the Ultimate Legends' 30th-anniversary show in Kensington, battling over five two-minute rounds.
Lockett, who has also played senior football for Bracknell in recent years, has two titles in Muay Thai, one of them being the Legion cruiserweight belt, which he retained in a five-round showdown in October.
Having a daughter, Indi, last year with his partner Olivia, he has plenty of motivation to do well on the mainland.
"The love for the sport and having a little one now, she drives me to keep at it," he said.
"The people I train with and who train me, I do it for them."
Coming through the ranks as an amateur boxer, Lockett says "he's been around a while" and was slated to make his professional debut last year before his opponent suffered an injury.
Trained by Launceston Boxing and MMA Club and Furnace MMA, he's grown up around his coaches Twigs Millwood and Steve Wallace.
"I've trained Casey since he was 13, so for nine years, all the way from amateur boxing - he won the junior Australian title as an amateur boxer," Millwood said.
"We crossed him over into kickboxing and Muay Thai as he got a bit older and has won a couple of Australian and state titles with that as well.
"He's just one of those kids that's been a natural-born fighter."
Lockett's title fight caps off a busy period for the Launceston club on the big stage, with Shaun Etchell recently fighting at the Road to UFC event in Singapore and Tyler Blizzard preparing for his second professional bout on July 2.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
