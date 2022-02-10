sport, local-sport,

Netball Tasmania has landed a new leading man after months of searching for their next chief executive for the upcoming season and beyond. Mitch Coulson replaces former chief executive officer Aaron Pidgeon, who vacated the role to join North Melbourne as their Head of Tasmania operations last year. Coulson heads across the Bass Strait from Victoria where he worked for St Kilda, Playcorp and Geelong. READ MORE: Golden support for Tassie's Commonwealth Games bid for 2026 Most recently Coulson worked for the Saints as consumer business general manager where membership grew by 70 per cent during his tenure. "I am absolutely thrilled to take on this position as Netball Tasmania chief executive. Netball is such a wonderful sport and holds a special place in the sporting culture of Tasmania," he said. "It is a critical moment in time for Tasmanian netball to continue to evolve and grow the game. "There are many passionate people in the Netball Tasmania community that invest so much of their time and energy to make this game what it is and I'm looking forward to connecting with all of them in the coming months."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/125008235/636c11d7-1c01-4835-8271-32dbebfba3f7.jpg/r0_1162_3024_2871_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg