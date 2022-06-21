Speak Up Stay ChatTY is asking people to be brave - to face the cold and brave a conversation about mental health for Shorts Day.
Shorts Day was held on the shortest day of the year to raise money for ongoing education provided by the organisation for mental health and suicide awareness.
There were over 15,000 participants Tasmania-wide who braved bare legs on June 21, also known as the winter solstice.
This is the second annual event which encourages people to wear shorts (or Shorts Day merchandise) to work, school, sporting clubs or to host a fundraiser.
Project manager Kylea Aldred said mental health conversations were vital for people's health.
"If we find the courage to speak to other people about our mental health, and once you start having those conversations out loud, you get more comfortable with them. And then you're more likely to seek help, you're more likely to be able to go to a professional or even just say to a friend I need to chat about what's going on," she said.
"We're finding that if people are opening up about their mental health, and getting those conversations happening, then it's sharing the load of what's going on in the inside of them and makes that easier to bear."
Emma Murray got her workplace, Frank Knight Launceston, involved in this year's Shorts Day.
She said having a supportive workplace meant "the world".
"It's just really important to have a caring workplace who's happy to help when you reach out and say they are here for you," Ms Murray said.
She said when she approached her workplace about Shorts Day, the office "jumped right in."
"We had a morning tea just to get everyone together and we've got a really good community in the office," Ms Murray said.
"To have a workplace that supports you is really important."
Ms Alrdred said these conversations were important to reduce the stigma around mental health and with each conversation, that stigma shrinks and support becomes easier.
"You get better at saying you need a little bit more support than what you can give. 'How about I sit with you and we call lifeline? Or how about have you been to your GP? I'll go with you to the GP, If they are a young person, 'have you been to headspace, I'll walk in with you'," she said.
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
