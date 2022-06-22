A pharmacist who prioritised the wellness of his patients, an avid bushwalker who could be found at the front of the pack fighting his way through overgrown trails, and a "silly dad" - those were the faces of well-known pharmacist Kieran Fisher.
Mr Fisher is being remembered by his family and friends after suddenly dying on June 18.
Daughter Sophie Fisher said her dad was often "a bit silly" playing games with herself and her siblings.
"What I can remember most is Dad being a bit of a goofball [with us], he was always being silly with us."
However it was when it came to breakfast that he became the rule-maker.
"He always thought breakfast was the most important meal. He would always make sure, it didn't matter what we were doing, that we all had full bellies. So we always had breakfast together, every day," Ms Fisher said.
Mr Fisher was a fixture at the Better Health Pharmacy for more than 40 years, and had assisted many people in the community with their health, and was a popular pharmacist.
"He was very discreet, that was something that I always admired about him," his partner Tina said.
Despite knowing intimate details about his clientele, Mr Fisher was known for advocating for natural remedies and wellness practices, something his family say he had always had a passion for and was ahead of his time.
Ms Fisher said her dad advocated for a holistic view of people's health despite what their circumstances were.
"He was very unique, and I guess a bit of a maverick," she said.
"He was very good at looking at the holistic picture [of someone's health] and he was before his time with regard to health and his wisdom and knowledge."
For patients walking into BetterHealth Pharmacy in Brisbane Street, it would not be uncommon for them to see the tall and imposing figure of Mr Fisher with his small white whippet Daisy by his side.
It was a comical sight for his family, but one Mr Fisher relished in his later years at work.
BetterHealth Pharmacy owner Anastacia Tomeo, who is based in South Australia, said she had always admired Mr Fisher.
"I learned a lot about the naturopathy natural side of medicine from him," she said.
Ms Tomeo worked with Mr Fisher for about 10 years and said she greatly admired him and respected his work. She said he was the first person with whom she spent personal time while in Tasmania.
"One of my memories of him is the first time I came to Tasmania, he took me to the top of Mount Roland, he loved to bushwalk," Ms Tomeo said.
"I was so unprepared. I thought that we were going for a two-hour walk, but it turned into an eight-hour trek to the summit.
"But he loved nature and he loved Tasmania."
That sentiment was echoed by Mr Fisher's family, who said he was extremely passionate about Tasmania's wild places.
"He used to take us on bush walks all the time, we probably didn't appreciate it then, but he had an old guide book from the '60s, and a lot of the trails aren't even there anymore. But he'd be there, at the front, finding a way through," Ms Fisher said.
Pharmacy Guild of Tasmania president Helen O'Byrne said she had known Mr Fisher well and the community had lost a talented and exceptional member of the pharmaceutical community.
"He always showed himself to be a professional, but he was embedded into the community," she said.
Ms O'Byrne was mentored by Mr Fisher for a few years while she was a pharmaceutical student, and she said he had always inspired her to be a better pharmacist.
"He had a very strong passion for helping people...in many ways he inspired me and my students," she said.
Mr Fisher is survived by his partner Tina, his five children and two grand-children. His funeral will be held at Franklin Grove, Youngtown, at 10.30am on Friday.
I have worked in the Tasmanian digital/print media for 11 years, spanning two newsrooms. I have developed a keen interest in agricultural, development and education news, as well as issues-based long-form journalism. Contact me at caitlin.jarvis@examiner.com.au
