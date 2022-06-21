The Examiner
Fury as Jetstar Flight delayed in Launceston

Updated June 21 2022 - 8:02am, first published 7:55am
Passengers on Flight JQ746 from Launceston to Sydney waited over 8 hours on Monday. PHOTO: Gill Sellars.

Passengers on a Jetstar flight from Launceston to Sydney were delayed more than eight hours on Monday, after a technical fault on the plane prompted the airline to fly in an engineer.

