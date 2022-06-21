The Examiner
American import Rashard Kelly joins NBL side Tasmania JackJumpers

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated June 21 2022 - 4:01am, first published 1:00am
RECRUIT: Wichita State Shockers forward Rashard Kelly passes the ball during a UCF Knights and Shockers game in 2018 in Orlando. Picture: Andrew Bershaw/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tasmania JackJumpers have signed exciting American import Rashard Kelly in a bid to go one step better in their second NBL season.

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

