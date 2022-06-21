Tasmania JackJumpers have signed exciting American import Rashard Kelly in a bid to go one step better in their second NBL season.
It comes after superstar guard Josh Adams and forward MiKyle McIntosh departed the club last week.
Kelly, a six-foot-seven power forward, is playing in France's LNB Pro A as a starting five player with JDA Dijon Basket.
The 26-year-old has averaged 11.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 38 games for Dijon, including a season-high 28 points against ASVEL Lyon-Villeurbanne earlier this year.
Kelly, who hasn't been to Australia before, is well aware of the JJs' grand final series appearance in their inaugural season and has followed the NBL for a while.
He hasn't played with any of the JackJumpers before but has competed against Josh Magette in Turkey.
Why did he choose the JackJumpers?
"I would say the style of play and what I want to show and what I want to continue to build on," he said.
"Coach has given me a great chance to come in and be an energy guy. I want to continue to show people what I can do and continue to win. Winning at each level is very important to me.
"So everywhere I go, I want to win. And that's going to be important to me by the time my career is over - just winning everywhere I go."
Coach Scott Roth said Kelly would be a great fit for the group and their style of play.
"He brings a bit of nasty and he's tough and we're a defensive-minded team and he can guard threes, fours and fives," Roth said.
"He's super versatile with the ball, he's going to improve our rebounding and he's a really good athlete who can play above the rim.
"He's got a big motor and a lot of energy."
The JackJumpers mentor said the club fought to get him.
"He was actually a big commodity in Europe and a lot of big teams were talking with him to try to get him because of his versatility and the things he can do," Roth said.
"We connected right away and he's definitely someone we had our eye on and kept continuing to follow."
Kelly graduated from Wichita State University in Kansas in 2018, playing with the Wichita State Shockers in NCAA division one.
He then played with Russian club Parma and suited up in the 2019 VTB United League All-Star game, before stints in Italy, Turkey and France.
Kelly is the JackJumpers' 11th player and second import secured on the roster for the 2022/23 season, following the re-signing of Josh Magette.
He will arrive in Tasmania in August for JackJumpers pre-season training.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
