Star recruit Marianna Tolo didn't suit up but Launceston Tornadoes' trusty regulars got the job done.
The Torns needed to respond after losing three of their past four NBL1 South games.
After jumping to a 15-point half-time lead, they hung on for a 81-70 away victory against Frankston on Saturday night.
Skipper Keely Froling, who claimed 11 rebounds, led the scoring with 33 points and three triples.
Kesley Griffin was just as instrumental with 28 points and 11 boards, including a game-high 10 defensive rebounds.
Mariah Payne gave great service too with 13 points and a trio of three-pointers. She dragged down six rebounds and had four assists.
Micah Simpson, with seven points, Charli Kay and Makala Bingley were the other big contributors on the night.
The Torns had a good challenge on their hands with Opal Tess Lavey scoring 22 points for the Blues.
She's a two-time Olympian and Commonwealth Games gold medallist.
The Sarah Veale-coached side was more accurate from the field at 47 per cent compared to the Blues' 33 per cent.
Seventh-ranked Launceston takes on Melbourne Tigers at Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Centre on Sunday at 12.30pm.
The Tigers are 17th on the table with two wins and seven losses.
The Torns are on the road again next weekend with a double-header against Geelong and Nunawading.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper.
