Woman was having sex with accused while assault occurred, court hears

A woman told a Supreme Court jury that she did not see the assault of a man because she was having sex in the bathroom while it occurred.
She was giving evidence in the trial of Corey Mitchell Gesler, 28, of Youngtown.
Mr Gesler has pleaded not guilty to the aggravated armed robbery of Alexander Robert Friend on January 9-10, 2018, and to doing an unlawful act with the intention of causing grievous bodily harm by punching him to the face, head and body, elbowing him to the head and striking him with a wooden baton [a chair leg] and kicking him to the face, head and body.
In an opening address, crown prosecutor Tamila Smith said Mr Friend was invited to a unit in Waverley where four men had hatched a plan to rob him of cash and drugs.
She said they bashed him and loaded his body into his utility and drove to Waverley Lake.
However, Mr Friend managed to crawl out of the moving vehicle and fell onto the road near Tasman Highway.
He said that when he went into the unit a black-haired arm grabbed him around the neck.
He said a man he knew Sammual Wilmot punched him to the jaw and when his head swung he saw the girl.
Mr Friend said that all he could remember was trying to get out of the utility and then someone patting him on the back when he was lying on the road.
He said he had woken up being in hospital five weeks later and had spent a total of 10 weeks in hospital.
The woman, who cannot be named because she was under 18 years of age, said she did not recall any discussion of stealing money and drugs.
She said she could not remember Mr Friend entering the Allwinton Court unit.
She said she had gone to the bathroom with Mr Gesler to have a smoke.
She said she heard an argument in the lounge room but could not recall what was said.
Ms Smith asked her why not and she said it was uncomfortable to say, but she had a romantic involvement with Mr Gesler.
"We were having sex in the bathroom," she said when asked to elaborate by Ms Smith.
The woman said when she went back to the lounge room she had seen blood on the walls and all over the carpet. She helped clean up the blood.
Ms Smith asked the woman about a text message sent from her phone about 12.50am which said in part "I'm now sitting at a friend's, Mr Gesler flogged this poor bloke there is blood everywhere, can't get the blood out of the carpet."
"I know I said it was Corey, but it wasn't," she said in court.
She told the jury she did not have her phone that night.
She said she had pleaded guilty to being an accessory to the aggravated armed robbery and an accessory to intentionally causing grievous bodily harm. She agreed she had not disputed prosecution facts read out.
The trial before Justice Robert Pearce continues on Tuesday.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
