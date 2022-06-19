Launceston's Lachy Brewer and the Australian Crocs squad are set for a shot at silverware in the under-16 Asian Championship.
The Crocs motored into the final as they swept aside Lebanon 85-51 in a commanding semi-final display.
Australia set up the win early in the first term as they restricted Lebanon to one point in the opening six minutes while delivering an 18-0 scoring run of their own.
Smithton's Jacob Furphy led the Tasmanian contingent's contribution with 15 points and four rebounds while Brewer and Devonport's Kye Savage added five points each.
Australia will aim to defend their under-16 Asian Championship crown against Japan, who made a historic run to the final.
Japan accounted for New Zealand 99-79 to make the final for the first time ever, with Yuto Kawashima's 38 points the fifth most in competition history.
Australia's appearance in the final four of the Asian Championship ensures they will be at the under-17 World Cup in Malaga, Spain, from July 2-10.
Australia has competed at every under-17 World Cup so far and will be looking to better finals appearances in 2012 and 2014.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
