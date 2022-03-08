newsletters, editors-pick-list,

One of Launceston's rising basketball talents could be set to trade the courts of Riverside for court time in Kuwait or Spain. Lachy Brewer's on-court talents have continued to be recognised with selection in the Australian under-17 men's squad ahead of a major year in international basketball. "I was hoping I had a shot, there were a few times I was meant to go up there [to Canberra] for different camps and that sort of thing, so making the squad was pretty exciting for me and another milestone ticked off," he said. The first stop on that journey sees the Riverside High student, and of Devonport and under-17 men's squad member Kye Savage, fly to Canberra for a three-day camp at the Australian Institute of Sport. "I am really, really excited to get into it and get stuck in against the boys from around Australia," Brewer said. "I was supposed to go on a few camps but they got cancelled due to COVID-19 so I am really excited to finally get up there and show the coaches and the players what I am about." READ MORE: A tribute to Shane Warne, one of cricket's greatest players They will be put through their paces as part of the final squad selection for the FIBA under-17 Asia Cup in Kuwait in June before Australia gears up for the FIBA Under-17 World Cup in Spain in July. Brewer will also contest the national championships in April for Tasmania which could be a key factor in making his international ambitions come true. For the City Rockets star, the chance to feature on-court at the international showpiece events would represent the achievement of a major milestone. "My big goal is playing for Australia, obviously playing for your country would be awesome so that's my main focus," he said. "After year 12, hopefully I can get a scholarship to the [United States] where I can play for college, that'd be pretty cool and hopefully after that, all things going well, I could come back and play NBL." READ MORE: Josh Duffy claims Australian Madison Championship It is a familiar pathway that the 16-year-old seeks to tred as he follows in the footsteps of his former City Rockets teammate and current Tasmania JackJumpers squad member Sejr Deans. With Deans bound for Jacksonville University in Florida, Brewer has a valuable sounding board. "Before Sejr went to the JackJumpers, I would train with him a lot and before he left he'd tell me what all the camps were about, like what was involved and that sort of thing which helped me understand what was going on," he said. "I know Sejr has been able to play for the JackJumpers and then going to college so if I got a year with the JackJumpers and then went to college and came back and played for them, that'd be awesome." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

