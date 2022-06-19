Two Tasmanians have been at the business end of results at rowing's second world cup in Poznan, Poland.
Huon's Georgia Nesbitt struck late to claim a silver medal in the lightweight women's single sculls.
Advertisement
In a hotly-contested final, it was a battle of bows between Germany's Marie-Louise Drager and Mary Jones of the US for the first half of the course.
Soon after the 1000-metre mark, Jones surged ahead towards an emphatic victory but Drager fell back into another raging contest for silver where Nesbitt powered home to catch her on the line.
Nesbitt, 30, had won her heat to progress directly to the final.
Rowing Australia reported: "Déjà vu for her, having raced at this same event three years ago. Georgia had a mature row, making a midway push to press the Canadian and eventually take the lead before crossing the line, seeing direct progression to the A-final."
Meanwhile, Tamar club captain Henry Youl, 26, was in the two seat as the Australian crew dominated the heats of the men's eight.
Beginning a new Olympic cycle with a heavily-rebuilt crew, Australia raced ahead in heat one, establishing a solid lead over Canada which they held to the finish.
With only the top boat qualifying directly for Sunday's final, Australia progressed in a time of 5:30.88, leaving Canada (5:33.76) to the repechage.
Rowing Australia reported: "A dominant row saw them take the lead from the start and hold it until the finish line to see them progress to the A-final on Sunday."
Germany won heat two, but could not match the Aussies' time, finishing in 5:35.05.
The heat winners were due to be joined by Czech Republic, Poland, Canada and India in Sunday night's A-final.
Youl flew to Europe last month having been confirmed in the men's eight for two World Cups and the Henley Royal Regatta.
A former Launceston Church Grammar rower, he contested under-23 world champs in Rotterdam and Plovdiv (finishing third and fifth in coxed fours) but has not donned national colours since 2017.
Youl is joined in the Aussie crew by Sam Hardy, Benjamin Canham, Angus Widdicombe, Jackson Kench, Simon Keenan, Patrick Holt stroke Rohan Lavery and cox Kendall Brodie.
The Australians are basing themselves at the European Training Centre in Varese, Italy, between competitions.
This season will be crews' only chance at international racing before needing to qualify boats for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Advertisement
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.