NTFA premier: Bracknell flexes muscle, Rocherlea avoids upset

Get ready for the George Town and Rocherlea round 11 match-up at George Town.
Rocherlea won by 70 points in round two but it's likely to be much closer given the Saints' dramatic improvement since.
The second-placed Tigers made a big comeback against bottom-five side Scottsdale after being down by 17 point at the first break at home on Saturday.
The Tigers got the margin back to a goal at half-time and it wasn't until the final term that they got the upper hand and scored a 8.11 (59) to 7.10 (52) round 10 win.
Dakota Bannister, who nailed two goals, was the Tigers' best.
Josh Ponting, Josh Holton, who kicked four, Jacob Hawkins, Cody Weedon and Scott Reitsema were big contributors too.
Jacob Singline, Sam McDougall, Ethan Petterwood, Joe Krushka, Joe Robinson and Mitch Bennett worked hard for the Pies.
Scottsdale's Daniel Berry, Chev Deacon and Matthew Taylor slotted two each.
Top-ranked Bracknell stormed home after finding themselves five points down at half-time against third-ranked George Town.
It was a four-goal 'premiership quarter' that saw the Redlegs escape with a 17.7 (109) to 10.7 (67) triumph.
The margin stretched out in the final term when the home side banged on six majors to two.
Nicholas Mitchell, Sam Douglas, Jack Triffett, Shaun McCrossen, Samuel Borlini and Callum Mulder gave the Redlegs good service.
The Saints were best served by Sam Cooke, Angus Jefferies, Dylan Baker, Austin Maynard, Dylan Clayton and Kaleb Canning.
Bracknell's Corry Goodluck and Matthew Dennis kicked truly three times each.
Mitchell, Triffett, George Burn and Will Mackenzie found the goals twice each.
George Town's Austin Maynard bagged three while Sam Freeman and Zach Burt got two apiece.
The game was won in the second quarter in a muddy affair at Longford.
Bridgenorth, who upset the Tigers in round one, went to the first change eight points down.
But Longford made the most of their chances in the second term and and kicked five goals to one.
The Tigers kicked away in the final term to extend the margin in what was largely a tight game.
Jack Donnellan, Liam Davies, Michael Larby, Jaidyn Harris, Josh Frankcombe and Beau Thorp were recognised as the Tigers' best.
Casey Walker-Russell, Rohan Sergeant, Josh Burk, Billy Jack, Ollie Wood and Jake Nunn toiled hard for the Parrots.
Luke Murfitt-Cowen booted four while Hamish Sytsma and Davies both put three through the big sticks.
Sergeant and Liam Older snagged a pair each for the Parrots.
South Launceston got the job done in the first-half against Deloraine, taking a 38-point lead to the rooms in the Fight MND Big Freeze game.
The 10.10 (70) to 2.11 (23) winners got good performances from Harry Charlesworth, Grayson Lester, Brock Kenny, Jack Colgrave, Josh Harris and Luka Whitcombe.
Three goals each from Lachie Cocker and Bart McCulloch was a feature of the win.
Karlton Wadley, Tyler Kelly, Liam Ryan, Brad Crowden, Josh Cameron and Jarrod Scott played well for Deloraine.
Ryan Drake slotted two.
Hillwood, who had a bye, venture to Scottsdale to take on the Pies in round 11. Bridgenorth hosts Bracknell and South Launceston welcomes Longford.
The Kangaroos have a bye.
As per the clubs' Facebook pages, Deloraine and Scottsdale's under-18s teams had to forfeit due to low player numbers. Only two of four under-18 games were played.
