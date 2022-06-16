The action on the field will pale in comparison to the action off-field as Deloraine and South Launceston make a splash for Motor Neurone Disease.
Deloraine will host the Fight MND Big Freeze at their premier division home game against South Launceston with proceeds raised going to help fund research.
Advertisement
The cause, brought to the forefront by Neale Daniher, will be close to home for the Roos faithful as they remember a Deloraine stalwart in Terry Roles.
Roles was a long-time trainer at the Roos and a well-known horse trainer who lost his battle with MND nearly one year ago.
"It's a pretty rapid disease, my dad got diagnosed then it was 27 months until his death which is the average time for diagnosis and death with MND," Terry's daughter Sophie Roles explained.
"During that time the club really rallied around us for a few years, he'd been a very dedicated sports trainer and spent many hours down here.
"The players loved him and a few players came and visited him when he was sick, or when he came to games they all got around him and he got to see them win the premiership.
"Just to see that they're still doing it is really good and it brings back good memories."
Fans can watch the sliders take the plunge at half-time of the senior fixture with donations and Freeze MND beanies available on the day.
The sliders into Deloraine's DIY-inspired polar plunge will include Lochie Dornauf, South Launceston's acting president Lisa Patterson and NTFA president Scott Rigby.
Patterson said it was a 'no-brainer' for the Bulldogs to help remember one of the NTFA's popular figures.
"Especially with Terry having such a huge impact on the football community and out at Deloraine, he's always been supportive of opposition clubs as well," she said.
"It was a no-brainer for us to be involved and it is great to say that all our players and supporters have jumped on board as well.
"Regardless of if you're a Deloraine or South Launceston supporter, just everyone in the NTFA community ... I am positive that there will be a huge crowd out there to support."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.