South Launceston has quickly emerged as the powerhouse of the NTFAW division one competition with George Town the next best side.
Meander Valley and Evandale are also contenders as Deloraine and Longford continue to develop.
The Examiner looks at how the season has panned out and what the future may hold.
Position: Fourth, four wins and four losses
Highlights: Overcoming Deloraine by 33 and five points, just falling short to George Town in round three.
Player to watch: Gun recruit Maggie Cuthbertson has lived up to expectations and is third in the MVP count.
Summary: The Eagles are accounting for the sides below them but are struggling against the ones above them. Their gallant effort against the Saints was their best result against a top-three side. Some youngsters have gained senior experience in a positive for the future of the club.
Position: Fifth, one win and seven losses
Highlights: Beating Longford by 52 points in round three, pushing Evandale in round nine to fall short by five points.
Player to watch: Tahlia Powe is consistently among the Kangaroos' better players and represented the NTFAW last weekend.
Summary: The inexperienced side entered the season with realistic expectations and the goal is long-term sustainability. The Kangaroos have been competitive in most games but scoring has been difficult. Interested to see how they fare against Evandale when the sides meet for a third time.
Position: Sixth, zero wins and seven losses
Highlights: Entered the campaign with a much bigger playing list than their inaugural season which has made for better game day and training experiences.
Player to watch: Co-captain Alanah Boyack has led the way with eight MVP votes and consistent appearances in the Tigers' best.
Summary: The focus is improvement in their second season. Future will be bright if they can retain strong numbers through the tough times on the scoreboard. The Tigers' under-17 girls' side is strong.
Position: Third, four wins and three losses
Highlights: 78 and 59-point victories against Evandale.
Player to watch: Sophie Townsend is fifth in the league MVP and played well in round nine against South Launceston.
Summary: Goal is to step up to premier division next season and they're not far off being in contention. Have the sides below them covered but need to find a way to be more competitive against the Bulldogs.
Position: First, eight wins and zero losses
Highlights: Eight-game winning streak, 29 and 86-point triumphs against nearest rival, George Town.
Player to watch: Aprille Crooks leads the MVP table and was outstanding in the NTFAW representative games. Has kicked 13 goals.
Summary: Chasing premiership glory and should get pushed to premier division next season. Crooks and skipper Hayley Breward are two of the most exciting prospects in the league.
Position: Second, six wins and two losses
Highlights: Overcame challenges from Meander Valley and Evandale in rounds two and three to win by 16 and 10 points.
Player to watch: Tyeisha Hinds holds fourth spot in the MVP and regularly features in her team's best. Played for the NTFA representative side.
Summary: The biggest threat to South Launceston and will get another look at the Bulldogs in round 13. Will be interesting to see where the improvement comes from.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
