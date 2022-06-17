The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

NTFAW division one mid-season review 2022 edition

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
June 17 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

South Launceston has quickly emerged as the powerhouse of the NTFAW division one competition with George Town the next best side.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.