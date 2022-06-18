The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Opinion

Government needs strong female leads

By Barry Prismall
June 18 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SPOILED FOR CHOICE: Four women are head and shoulders above the men as candidates for the next US Presidential race and typify the quality of female politicians. They are Caroline Kennedy (above) daughter of the late JFK, Condoleezza Rice, Liz Cheney, Nikki Haley and Caroline Kennedy. Picture: Shutterstock

I'm a shameless fan of female political leaders.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.