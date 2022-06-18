Government needs strong female leads

I'm a shameless fan of female political leaders.
I think they do a better job being decisive and a much better job cleaning up after their male predecessors.
Julia Gillard was far better at her job than Kevin Rudd, Tony Abbott, Malcolm Turnbull or Scott Morrison combined.
Jacinda Ardern is unstoppable in New Zealand, Tory Ministers were terrified of Maggie Thatcher for her decade of rule, Aung San Suu Kyi is the real leader of Myanmar, even though the army generals keep her locked up, and Finland PM Sanna Marin is defiant against her bullying neighbour, Russia's Vladimir Putin.
The men have let us down.
For a population of 26 million people, all Australians came up with was Scott Morrison and Anthony Albanese.
Worse still, for a population of 340 million, all America could come up with is a psychopath versus a doddery old gent with an onset of cognitive decline.
The Left-wing CNN channel is already reporting a move among Democrats to mercifully talk Joe Biden out of standing again in 2024.
No one wants vice president Kamala Harris as the next Democrat nominee for president, after bungles like a botched radio interview that made Joe Biden look positively youthful.
"So, Ukraine is a country in Europe. It exists next to another country called Russia. Russia is a bigger country. Russia is a powerful country. Russia decided to invade a smaller country called Ukraine. So, that's basically wrong, and it goes against everything we stand for."
It's fairly obvious that the Democrats are using the current committee hearing into the January 6 Capitol building riots in Washington to nail Donald Trump as the instigator and stymie his chances of a presidential come back in 2024.
But it also highlights the task for both major parties, to find the right nominee to win the presidency.
Neither Trump nor Biden are safe bets.
But woman are.
Both major parties have the right female candidates who could electrify and unite a divided America.
The Republicans have Liz Cheney, (55) daughter of former vice president Dick Cheney and a tenacious Republican member of the House committee investigating the January 6 riot, who is giving Trump no quarter and no place to hide.
She looks formidable, although furious Trump loyalists in the Republican Party will try to unseat her in this year's mid-term elections.
The Republicans also have former South Carolina Governor and former US ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley (50) who garnered celebrity status at the UN and is considered no fan of Donald Trump.
There's also Condoleezza Rice (67) former national security adviser and former secretary of state to President George W Bush, as well as being an accomplished concert pianist.
My stand out is our new US ambassador to Australia, Caroline Kennedy, (64), daughter of JFK and former US ambassador to Tokyo.
Imagine another competent Kennedy in the White House and America's first female president.
How well would she contrast so superbly with that dill, Biden and that fool, Trump?
Just imagine if the Democrats were able to recruit Caroline Kennedy in 2024 and as a way of uniting the nation, endorsing Republican Nikki Haley as her running mate.
I know it's fantasy stuff, but it shows the possibilities out there, to make America genuinely great again.
I thought Joe Biden handled the withdrawal from Afghanistan incompetently, but his response to the Ukraine war has been decisive and inspirational in uniting Western powers.
But, he still worries the world as an old git.
With a Kennedy-Haley team, or a Kennedy-Cheney team I would have no such worries.
A Kennedy-Rice combination would be unbeatable and unstoppable.
So, you see, America has the talent to once again lead the Western World.
Yes, it would be a tough gig to orchestrate a Democrat/Republican leadership team that could unite America and marginalise fringe groups like the nutty, dangerous white supremacists.
You could apply it here; engineer Penny Wong's switch to the House of Representatives, unlike the clumsy attempt to switch Houses for Kristina Keneally, and then team up Penny Wong with Tanya Plibersek and come up with a lethal dream team, worth two terms at least.
It may sound patronising but women make better leaders, and ultra tough women like Maggie Thatcher make formidable foes.
You can find both male and female visionaries in public life; strong minded and cool, calm visionaries, but you're likely to find more examples among women.
The problem I suspect has been the boys club and the misogynistic attitude among males who dominate the positions of power in any organisation, including Parliament.
I think men are only attracted to potential female leaders with a Wonder Woman persona, when really the best attribute of a woman in any workplace is an innate ability to calmly manage a team in times of crisis.
