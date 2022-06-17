Tasmanian charities are facing a growing demand for their services, with many of the state's most vulnerable facing a difficult winter ahead.
As the state emerges from the pandemic, growing cost of living pressures and a lack of accessible housing options have created a perfect storm of pressure for those experiencing financial hardship and homelessness.
And despite record spending on housing relief, and government pledges to alleviate cost of living pressures, charities and community groups will bear the brunt of addressing this issue in the short term.
As it comes into its 64th year, The Examiner's annual Winter Relief Appeal is asking Northern Tasmanians to help the most vulnerable in a year of unprecedented hardship for those most in need.
Editor Corey Martin said the appeal was an integral part of the masthead's DNA.
"Every year the generosity of Northern Tasmanians never ceases to amaze, and this year's appeal could not come at a better time for many struggling to make ends meet," he said.
"I call on everyone who is in a position to do so to give what they can to the appeal.
"Every donation matters to the happiness of others in need."
In collaboration with City Mission, the Launceston Benevolent Society, St Vincent de Paul and the Salvation Army, The Examiner has set a target of $75,000 for this year's appeal.
Launceston Benevolent Society chief executive Rodney Spinks said the biggest issue this winter was addressing the growing number of homeless clients they receive on a daily basis.
"Social housing and crisis housing at the moment is our biggest issue," he said.
"Our support for the homeless is growing and we're working with other charities and [City of Launceston] council to help that situation, but they still need the basics at the moment because the public housing just isn't there."
He said with interest rates rising he expected the homelessness percentage to increase as the cost of rentals and short-term accommodation across the region grew, something he said affected people across all age groups.
"It's across the board. But we're also seeing now some pensioners who have private rentals that are starting to feel the stretch of rent increases. And if they lose their house, it's very hard for them to get back into private rentals,
"Throw on top of that cost of living pressures and it's almost a perfect storm that a lot of people are about to head into," he said.
Mr Spinks said he'd also seen an increase in requests for food and fuel support.
"We have certainly bought more groceries than we have in the past," he said.
"I wouldn't say the donations have decreased, it's just that with the demand increasing we're having to go out and source more food from other means. But we still need to go and buy a lot of the staples that we provide in our hampers".
Salvation Army Auxiliary Sergeant Roderick Brown said homelessness was their most pressing issue.
"It's certainly becoming more visible in terms of the numbers that have nowhere to go," Mr Brown said.
"We are going to see increasing prices and the numbers of people who have nowhere to stay, and an increasing number of elderly people who are living in motorhomes, who have been forced out of rentals".
He said through initiatives such as the Winter Relief Appeal and Salvation Army's Red Shield Appeal, they could provide long-term solutions to problems that had no easy fixes.
It's an issue City Mission chief executive Stephen Brown agrees with.
Mr Brown said the difficulty in accessing safe and available housing was putting increased pressure on low-income earners, and charities as a consequence were feeling the extra strain.
"During winter, it just becomes far more difficult to survive with insecure housing. As organisations, we provide tents and sleeping bags and that's still an issue. But we need to get them inside and we need to get them in some form of secure housing."
He said as rents continued to rise, even people with steady and secure work were now approaching the charity for assistance with fuel, food, and basic living necessities.
"If the average rental in Launceston has gone above $400 a month, which it has, it doesn't matter that you're on a fixed income or lower-paid role. You can actually be working and still find it very difficult to make your rental payments," Mr Brown said.
"So if someone falls out of that market, it's very, very difficult to get back."
The St Vincent de Paul Society knows that regardless of rent and cost of living issues, winter is always the hardest on the most vulnerable. However, acting chief officer Les Baxter said there was extra strain this year.
"This is one of the most harshest, most critical times of the year for anybody who is homeless, or in a high-risk group," Mr Baxter said.
"It's cold, it's wet, so we always have a very high requirement at this time of the year for food, blankets, clothing, and bedding. But this year is particularly bad."
He said this year posed unique problems as Tasmanians who had received government support for utility and rent during COVID-19 were now left to foot the bill.
"Although we've had an increased need now for bedding, blankets, and tents - as well as the traditional things which are food - coming out of the pandemic, we've got a lot of new stress on rent, and utilities. That's caught up with people."
Mr Baxter said the heart of Vinnies was the support it received from individuals to help it meet the needs of the city's most at-risk.
"It's important to the heart and soul of the organisation,"
"The thing about The Examiner appeal is that it reaches a large catchment area of people who are dedicated to the cause," he said.
For more than six decades The Examiner's Winter Relief Appeal has seen the community come together to raise millions for a good cause, with last year's appeal significantly boosted by a generous $150,000 donation from the Willis Jacques estate.
