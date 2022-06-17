Increased federal government funding for Tasmanian hospitals will be extended until the end of the year following Anthony Albanese's first national cabinet as Prime Minister.
The Prime Minister had previously talked down the prospect of continuing the 50/50 funding split that was put in place during COVID-19 to manage the pandemic.
However, Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff joined other state and territory leaders at the national cabinet meeting in calling for the continued support.
Speaking after the national cabinet meeting, Mr Rockliff said the meeting had been a positive and collaborative discussion, with the Premier welcoming the Prime Minister's continued pandemic support.
"This will ensure the 50/50 shared funding deal between the Commonwealth and the states and territories will remain in place, allowing our health system to continue to manage the pandemic as efficiently and effectively as possible," he said.
The agreement means federal funding to the states and territories, expected to end in September, will now run until December and provide an additional $750 million to manage COVID-19.
Mr Albanese said the extended funding deal was a recognition of the ongoing impact the coronavirus pandemic was having around Australia, with about 3000 people in hospital with COVID-related illnesses, and a backlog of elective surgeries.
"Clearly the decision that we made today to extend the funding is a recognition that there are currently about 3,000 people in hospital as a result of COVID," he said.
"It is still having an impact."
A reform of state and federal health funding was also tabled at the meeting, with Mr Albanese looking to prioritise general practice and primary care over the emergency department and hospital care.
"Our hospital system at the moment has people who should be being looked after by their local GP," he said.
"The lack of nurses and health professionals in the aged care system means that many people who should be either being looked after at home or looked after as aged care residents end up in the hospital system as well, putting further pressure on the system."
Mr Rockliff also welcomed the commitment to improving Tasmanians health system, including the connection between GPs and hospitals.
He said the decision was in line with Tasmania's primary care reform agenda, and said further discussions with the PM would be held in the coming months.
"I look forward to discussing further with the federal government, as we progress this ongoing work," he said.
The reform both men pointed to was also expected to assess the connection of the National Disability Insurance Scheme and aged care with the broader health system.
The federal government will also work with states and territories to determine the final locations for Medicare Urgent Care Clinics - three of which are slated for Tasmania - including two in the North.
An experienced multi-platform journalist focusing on the issues that impact health in Tasmania. With a background in social research and public policy, health reporting for Andrew is about ensuring the best health outcomes for the Northern Tasmanian community. Contact Andrew at: andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au or 0437 358 262
