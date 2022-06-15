Basslink halts power exports to Victoria due to price cap

Administrators in control of Basslink have decided not to export power from Tasmania to Victoria due to a price cap on energy for the mainland state.
The Australian Energy Market Operator on Tuesday issued a warning on power disruptions for the state between 6.30pm and 7.3pm on Wednesday night, due to power supply issues.
That notice was cancelled hours later.
Hydro Tasmania said the notice related to the possible energy support that Victoria may require from surrounding regions, including Tasmania.
It was revealed in Parliament on Wednesday that Basslink had made a commercial decision to cut exports to the mainland, due to current market decisions.
Both Premier Jeremy Rockliff and Energy Minister Guy Barnett under questioning refused to state whether they supported the decision.
"The decision not to export energy from Tasmania to Victoria whilst the administered price cap is in place in Victoria was a decision for Basslink," Mr Barnett said.
Mr Rockliff (pictured) said there was no energy supply issues in Tasmania and that the state had plenty of storage for this time of the year.
"There is more than sufficient generation in Tasmania to meet Tasmanian demand," he said. "The Tasmanian Government is continuing to work with the Australian Energy Market Operator and other jurisdictions on a daily basis."
Labor's energy spokesman Dean Winter on Wednesday tabled a private members bill to cap energy price rises in Tasmania at 2.5 per cent next year.
He said the cap was the same method used by the government in 2018 to partially remove itself from the National Electricity Market.
"We have really serious concerns about Tasmania's participation in the electricity market at the moment and what that means for Tasmanian energy consumers," Mr Winter said.
Mr Rockliff said the government would not support Labor's bill.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
