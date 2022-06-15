The Examiner
Basslink's administrators make decision to cut energy supply from Tasmania to Victoria

Updated June 15 2022 - 6:54am, first published 6:30am
Basslink halts power exports to Victoria due to price cap

Administrators in control of Basslink have decided not to export power from Tasmania to Victoria due to a price cap on energy for the mainland state.

