The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

What's the time Mr Wolf? Why the Town Clock is a bit out of whack

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated May 9 2024 - 12:36pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston's Town Clock is showing the incorrect time due to maintenance, with this picture snapped at 3.43 pm but 6.50 showing on tower clock. Picture by Paul Scambler
Launceston's Town Clock is showing the incorrect time due to maintenance, with this picture snapped at 3.43 pm but 6.50 showing on tower clock. Picture by Paul Scambler

You might have noticed the Town Clock is showing the incorrect time as of late.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering local government and planning, emergency services, breaking news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.