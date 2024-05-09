What's the time Mr Wolf? Why the Town Clock is a bit out of whack

You might have noticed the Town Clock is showing the incorrect time as of late.
While a broken clock is right twice per day, it may not be the case for the Launceston icon - built to commemorate the town's centenary in 1906 - as it is under maintenance.
City of Launceston acting chief executive officer Shane Eberhardt said this was part of a regularly-scheduled service.
"The Town Clock is currently undergoing maintenance as part of its annual servicing program, which involves servicing of the original Gillett and Johnston mechanism," Mr Eberhardt said.
"The City of Launceston employs an expert horologist to undertake this work.
"Over coming days the Town Clock may occasionally display the incorrect time while this work is under way."
Mr Eberhardt said the work was likely to be complete mid-May.
The mechanism that drives the clock was built by clockmakers Gillet and Johnston in 1909, then installed in the tower in 1910.
Not only does the Town Clock share its Westminster chime with Big Ben, but its driving mechanism was also built to the same design.
The clock was originally mechanically-wound, however in the 1960s it received an electric upgrade.
