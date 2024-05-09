The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Local News

Parker a certified very stretchy boy, available for adoption

By Tina Stagg
May 9 2024 - 12:00pm
Hound cross Parker is available for adoption at the Dogs' Home of Tasmania. Pictures supplied
Hound cross Parker is available for adoption at the Dogs' Home of Tasmania.

Parker is a happy young dog bursting with enthusiasm for life, people, other dogs and pretty much anything that's happening around him.

