Parker a certified very stretchy boy, available for adoption

Parker is a happy young dog bursting with enthusiasm for life, people, other dogs and pretty much anything that's happening around him.
A hound cross about 18 months old, Parker has been at the Dogs' Homes of Tasmania since December.
He spent some time at the Burnie Home before being transferred to "the big smoke" in Launceston.
"He has plenty of energy and is great with other dogs," said a Burnie staff member.
"He was awesome to walk and loved everyone, and they all commented on how happy he always seemed to be."
Parker has also won the hearts of staff in Launceston.
"He loves to play in water, especially when it is warm out," a Launceston staff member said.
"He also really enjoys the company of other dogs and is very sweet with them.
"He is very flexible and he will flip his head back to look at you - it's really cute," they said. "He picks up training really quickly and can do a nice sit.
"He keeps his pen clean so I think he would pick up toilet training easily. He also likes puzzle toys and will keep himself entertained with them."
Another volunteer described him as "a lover of life".
"He loves people, loves other dogs, loves his treats - for which he sits beautifully, and loves his daily walks," they said.
"He would be well suited to a doggie companion in his forever home as that seems to be when he is at his happiest. You can't help but smile when you're around him. His enthusiasm for everything is contagious."
"Parker loves a walk and a good sniff while he's out and about," another volunteer said. "He loves the company of humans and other dogs. He's friendly and cuddly."
Parker's adoption price is $410. Every dog is desexed, vaccinated, microchipped, treated for fleas and worms, and has had a standard health check.
Each dog has also been behaviourally assessed.
To see the dogs at the Launceston home, go to www.dhot.com.au/adopt-a-dog/launceston-dogs/
