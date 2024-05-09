Battered locomotive set for repair after Westbury train crash

The TasRail locomotive that bore the brunt of a train crash in Westbury could be back on the rails this month.
A level crossing in Marriott Street was blocked for two days late last month following a collision between an empty log truck and a train of empty wagons.
TasRail has since replaced 100 metres of damaged rail and sleepers to reopen the Western Line, and relocated the damaged locomotive to the East Tamar workshops.
No wagons were damaged in the crash.
The cost of the crash is yet to be finalised, however, TasRail chief executive Steven Dietrich said late last month it could run into the millions.
Mr Dietrich said it had been a "remarkable" effort by TasRail crews and contractors to reopen the line inside 48 hours.
"We are grateful for the support and understanding of the TasRail customers affected by the short outage," he said.
"Our customer service team worked hard to minimise the disruption and ensure freight reached its required destination over the following days.
"Once again, we would also like to extend our thanks to the Tasmanian community for its overwhelming support over the past week."
Neither the train driver nor the truck driver were physically injured in the collision, which occurred at a level crossing fitted out with 'stop', 'railway crossing' and 'look for trains' signs.
Tasmania Police said inattention was believed to be the cause of the crash.
