One of the Launceston's most iconic hotels is on the market. The boutique Art Hotel on York comprises of 24 rooms, a 20-seat restaurant, an art gallery and a French provincial courtyard.
Specialist national agency HTL Property are teaming up with NAI Harcourts Launceston to sell the iconic Art Hotel on York by way of expression of interest closing July 14.
The original 1870s building has been lovingly redeveloped and refurbished over the years to present in charming art deco style.
HTL Property Director Nic Simarra said it was rare for a hotel of this nature and in a prime location to come up for sale.
"The fact that our clients converted such an already iconic property into this masterpiece is truly a great story," he said.
"The hotel has seen significant growth year-on-year since its refurbishment, however there still exists a very patent opportunity to start a food and beverage operation in the property's cozy street-side restaurant; and which the current owners have not yet activated."
Tony Berrigan said he has enjoyed watching the hotel change over his time as vendor of the establishment.
"We have loved our time in Launceston and watching the Art Hotel on York's transformation has been fulfilling to say the least," he said.
"We are excited that the hotel is still in growth mode, and the incoming purchaser has a war chest of opportunity."
The hotel has a long history that dates all the way back to the late 1800s.
The hotel comprises a collection of old and classified buildings from last two centuries, consisting of the original Georgian style shop-come-bakery, stables, and two Victorian terraces.
The old shop building, fronting the corner of York and Margaret streets, was originally the Cataract Bakery built by Frederick Crosby in 1870. Crosby was a private in the British Army who was sentenced to life transportation for desertion.
He was lodged at the Prisoners' Barracks in Launceston on April 1st 1838.
After spending 14 months on the Campbell Town Chain Gang, he was finally granted his ticket of leave in April 1846.
He returned to Launceston and married Mary Ann Risely, the daughter of the convict Henry Randall Risely. Frederick was 48 years old and Mary was just 15.
Frederick and Mary had 10 children and after his father's death in December 1886, his son Charles carried on the bakery with his mother.
In 1897 they were chosen to cater for Queen Victoria's Jubilee Celebration at Launceston's Albert Hall and then renamed themselves the Jubilee Bakery.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas or any stories in the Arts and Events area, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
