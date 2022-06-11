The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Woman dies following wild weather in state's North-West

Luke Miller
By Luke Miller
Updated June 12 2022 - 3:07am, first published June 11 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Falling tree kills woman, man in stable condition at LGH

The 54-year old male involved in the incident is now in a stable condition at the Launceston General hospital.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke Miller

Luke Miller

Journalist

I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.