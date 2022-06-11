Falling tree kills woman, man in stable condition at LGH

The 54-year old male involved in the incident is now in a stable condition at the Launceston General hospital.
EARLIER:
A 54-year-old woman has died after being struck by a falling tree in Beulah on Saturday night.
Police and emergency services were called to the scene at about 5pm after receiving reports two people had been trapped under a tree.
Police advised the tree fell on top of the pair while they were standing outside on private land.
The second person, a 54-year-old man, was taken to the Launceston General Hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Both were provided with medical care following the incident, however, the woman died at the scene.
Volunteer crews from the State Emergency Service also attended the scene.
The incident followed reports of dangerous weather conditions that lashed much of the state overnight.
SES northern regional manager David Nicholls said crews from the North-West had been inundated with over 50 calls for help, while crews in the North and North-East of the state received "significantly" less.
Mr Nicholls said the North received eight calls from 2pm onwards - five of which came from St Mary's, while three reports came in from Deloraine and the Meander Valley region.
Mr Nicholls said crews were called out following reports of fallen branches and other damage caused by the weather.
"The majority of these have been between trees over the road and loose iron on roofs, with one particular house having an issue with their solar panels lifting off the roof," he said.
"We are expecting the evening to be quite rough with gusts of up to 120 kilometres, which will probably concentrate around the North and North-West."
Mr Nicholls said the inland regions of the North would be the main areas to look out for, particularly Longford, Bracknell, Liffey, Deloraine, and as well as areas closer to Devonport.
Earlier in the evening police warned the public to stay inside and reconsider traveling on the roads.
They said strong winds had caused powerlines to fall in several locations, resulting in phone line outages. Beulah Road near Beulah Back Road, and Davies Road, were both temporarily closed as a result of those incidents. The dangerous weather comes after the Bureau of Meteorology warned of a strong cold south-westerly airstream earlier this week.
Senior meteorologist at the Bureau of Meteorology, Simon Lewis, said the airstream could cause damaging winds.
He said the cold weather was being caused by a large area of low pressure to the South-East of Tasmania and an area of high pressure to the west working together.
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au
